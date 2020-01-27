Half Kg Human Hair and Empty Shampoo Packets Removed from Girl's Stomach in Tamil Nadu
The scan revealed a ball like object in the stomach and doctors decided to remove it by endoscopy.
Photo for representation.
Coimbatore: A city hospital has removed more than half kg of human hair besides plastic pieces like empty shampoo packets from a 13-year-old girl's stomach.
The girl, a 7th standard student, complained of frequent stomach ache for the last few months and the parents, took her to the private VGM Hospital here.
The scan revealed a ball like object in the stomach and doctors decided to remove it by endoscopy, hospital chairman VG Mohanprasad said.
As the attempt failed, it was decided to operate to remove the foreign particles, he said.
Accordingly, surgeon Gokul Kripashankar and team conducted the surgery and successfully removed the hair and the empty shampoo packets from her stomach, he said.
The girl was mentally upset due to the death of a close relative, which led to her consuming objects like the empty packets and hair, which accumulated, resulting in frequent pain, Gokul told reporters.
The girl has recovered fully and is normal, he said.
