Half-Naked Woman Run-Over Case in Coimbatore: Post-Mortem Reveals Hit and Run

The Coimbatore city police have confirmed the mysterious death of a half-naked woman, who was run over by several vehicles in Avinashi Road in Coimbatore, to be a hit and run case.

A gruesome CCTV footage that surfaced on September 7 shook the entire Tamil Nadu. Initially, it was suspected to be a murder. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police were clueless about the background as they believed that the corpse of the woman was ‘thrown out of a moving SUV car’ in the early hours of September 6 in the Chinniyampalayam area on the Avinashi Road in Coimbatore which the police claimed the CCTV footage to be unclear.

The body was run over by several other vehicles before the cops reached the spot. However, police registered a case under section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and formed two special teams to investigate the matter. Subsequently, the city police also took the case to an angle and investigated whether the woman’s body was dragged in the car in a road accident.

Earlier, the Peelamedu Police Station House Officer Muthumani told that the post-mortem report has been studied and there are not many leads. On September 8, gazing over the reports, the officials found that the reports have ruled out any signs of a murder. Yet the doctors have confirmed that the woman should have been between 55 and 60-years-old.

According to police, as suspected, “the woman was hit by the speeding car and was dragged for a few meters ahead. That would be the reason she appeared to be half-naked. Though the identity of the deceased woman and the SUV car is remaining clueless and under investigation", said the police.

