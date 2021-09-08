Half-naked Woman’s Body Flung from Moving Car in Coimbatore, 2 Police Teams Formed to Probe​

In a gruesome incident that took place in Avinashi Road of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, a woman’s half-naked body was thrown from a moving car. The police discovered the body near the Chinniyampalayam area near the city.

A shocking CCTV footage that surfaced on September 7 left the Tamil Nadu police clueless about the tangled background. Initially, the police received information that the body of a woman was found in the early hours of September 6 in the area. The body was run over by several other vehicles on the road before police arrived at the scene.

However, it was reported that the woman may have died in a road accident. Police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC, suspicious death and formed two special teams to investigate as well as to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman. At 5.45 am on September 6, an SUV passed through the Chinniyampalayam area and a corpse was seen reportedly falling on the road from the car.

Meanwhile, it was suspected that the woman was murdered and thrown out of the moving car. Subsequently, police are investigating whether the woman’s body was dragged in the car in a road accident and then got separated from the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman may have been between 45 and 50-year-old. However, the face and head were completely damaged as passing vehicles run over. The body was taken to the Coimbatore Government Medical College and a post-mortem examination has been conducted. The Peelamedu Police Station House Officer Muthumani told IANS, “We are studying the post-mortem report and there are not many leads as of now regarding the identity of the deceased woman. I can’t also reveal much on the details of the body as it was beyond recognition as several vehicles had run over the body".

A probe is underway on the matter. “We haven’t got any major clues in the case so far as the identity of the woman is not yet known," said senior police.

