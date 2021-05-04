'Half of Bengaluru May Have Met a Covid Positive Person': Contact Tracing Leads to Shocking Revelation

A survey conducted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 48.5 lakh people as the contacts of Covid-19 patients as of May 1. This contact tracing by the municipal body has led to believe that nearly half of the city’s population may have come into contact with a Covid positive person or their contact.

The figure quoted by the BBMP amounts to 45 percent of the city’s population as estimated in 2020 and more than 50 percent of the population if the 2011 census is taking into consideration, TOI reported.

Of the 48.5 lakh contacts, more than 23.2 lakh were primary and 25.3 lakh were secondary contacts. However, according to Karnataka’s war room data contact tracing did not take place for as much as 40 percent of the cases in the capital city in the week ending with April 25. Hence there is a possibility that more numbers might be added to the list of primary and secondary contacts in the coming weeks.

“Tracing and tracking of contacts is a challenge,” BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta told TOI while also assuring that primary contacts, especially those from the immediate family will be tested on priority for Covid-19 to curb its rapid spread.

In addition, the BBMP chief also warned the people of the severity of the second covid wave while advising the people to abide by safety protocols, adhere to covid appropriate behavior and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

A zone-wise analysis has further revealed that most zones have secondary than primary contact with Bengaluru South recording the highest number followed by Bengaluru West. The actual number of contacts might top 51 lakh said a health official.

Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh infections while 217 more deaths took the toll to 16,011. Bengaluru accounted for 21,199 fresh cases and 64 deaths. The city has so far reported 7,97,292 infections and 6,601 deaths. As of Sunday, 98 lakh inoculations were conducted in the state comprising the first and second doses of vaccine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here