Hamdard Labs to Start Clinical Trial of 2 Immunity-Boosting Drugs Against Covid-19

Health and wellness firm Hamdard Laboratories on Monday said it is going to start clinical trial of its two immunity-boosting medicines to assess their effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection. The company has received all the regulatory approvals to begin the proof of concept clinical trial for its Infuza and Kulzam drugs, Hamdard Laboratories said in a statement.

A research team from Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (HIMSR) is going to start the clinical trial at HAH Centenary Hospital in New Delhi, it added. "A research group of HIMSR, that comprises an allopathic doctor, unani hakim, microbiologist and biochemist is working on a randomised, parallel group clinical trial for the repurposing of two popular Hamdard medicines i.e. Infuza and Kulzum for the prevention of COVID-19 infection," Hamdard Laboratories India (Medicine Division) Executive Trustee Asad Mueed said.

HIMSR and associated HAH Centenary Hospital CEOG N Qazi said: "We are going to start the clinical trial...to evaluate the efficacy of these drugs for the prevention of COVID-19 infection in high risk subjects. The study concept is approved by the Special Project Approval Committee, Ministry of AYUSH and has also been cleared by the Institutional Ethics Committee of the hospital, he added.