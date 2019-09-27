Hamirpur, Dantewada, Pala, Badarghat Bypolls LIVE | As Counting Begins, Congress Takes Lead in Naxal-hit Area

New Delhi: Counting is underway for the assembly bypolls held on September 23 in Chattisgarh’s Dantewada, Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur and Tripura’s Badarghat and Kerala’s Pala.

With nine candidates in the fray, the contest in Hamirpur is between BJP’s Yuvraj Singh, Congress’s Hardeepak Nishad, Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Kumar Prajapati, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Naushad Ali and Communist Party of India’s Jamal Alam Mansoori.

BJP has managed to stay in the lead with 1849 votes following the first round of counting. Congress is following close behind with 1506 votes while SP is in the third position with 1303 votes.

The bye-elections, which saw a voter turnout of 51%, was called following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case.

Meanwhile, Congress has managed to stay in the lead by a margin of 2,778 votes. Counting is expected to on till 20 rounds in the Naxal-hit seat where there is a direct fight between the ruling Congress and main opposition BJP. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack in April this year.

The voter turnout in the bypoll in Dantewada, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was 60.59 per cent.

Nine contestants are in the fray but the main fight is between the wives of

late BJP leader Bhima Mandavi and late Congress leader Mahendra Karma, both victims of Naxal violence.

In Kerala’s Pala, the Left-Democratic Front candidate Mani C Kappan has managed to stay ahead of United Democratic Front’s Jose Tom with 4,263 votes in the initial leads. The seat, which went to polls earlier this week on Monday, had registered a voter turnout of 71.41 percent.

The constituency, which singularly stood behind Kerala Congress chief KM Mani so far, is set to choose a new representative after 54 years. The bypolls in Tripura’s Badharghat assembly constituency, which registered a voter turnout of 79.29 per cent, had been necessitated sure to the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 1 this year.

