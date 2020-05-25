INDIA

Hamirpur District Continues to Have Over One-fourth Covid-19 Cases in HP

The number of infected people in Hamirpur district has risen to 63 out of total 210 in the state as of Monday morning.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Hamirpur district continues to have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh with one more person, a Mumbai returnee, testing positive for the disease, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said on Monday.


The number of infected people in Hamirpur district has risen to 63 out of total 210 in the state as of Monday morning, as per state government data.


The district now has 57 active cases out of a total of 142 active cases in the state. One COVID-19 patient has died and five have recovered, according to the data.


Meena said a 25-year-old woman from Hamirpur's Pahloo village tested positive for COVID-19. She had returned to her in-laws house from Mumbai on May 22 and was quarantined at local medical college hospital, he said.


Her 29-year-old husband tested positive for the disease a few days ago and was admitted to a COVID care centre, he added.


