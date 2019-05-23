English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hamirpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP leads at 10:43 AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hamirpur (हमीरपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Hamirpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Himachal Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.46%. The estimated literacy level of Hamirpur is 86.52%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 98,403 votes which was 11.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.88% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur was: Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,33,572 men, 6,14,126 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hamirpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hamirpur is: 31.7491 76.5037
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हमीरपुर, हिमाचल (Hindi); হামিরপুর, হিমাচল (Bengali); हमीरपूर, हिमाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); હમિરપુર, હિમાચલ (Gujarati); ஹமீர்பூர், இமாச்சல பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హమీర్ పుర్, హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಹಮಿರ್ಪುರ್, ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഹാമിർപുർ, ഹിമാചൽ പ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
BMP
--
--
Ram Singh Shukla
AIFB
--
--
Tulsi Ram Sharma
IND
--
--
Ashish Kumar
IND
--
--
Ashok Kumar
IND
--
--
Parveen Thakur
STBP
--
--
Krishan Gopal
INC
--
--
Ram Lal Thakur
IND
--
--
Radha Krishan
IND
--
--
Vikash Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Desh Raj
BJP
--
--
Anurag Singh Thakur
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results