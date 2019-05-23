Hamirpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP leads at 10:43 AM

live Status party name candidate name BJP Anurag Singh Thakur BJP Anurag Singh Thakur LEADING

Hamirpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMP -- -- Ram Singh Shukla AIFB -- -- Tulsi Ram Sharma IND -- -- Ashish Kumar IND -- -- Ashok Kumar IND -- -- Parveen Thakur STBP -- -- Krishan Gopal INC -- -- Ram Lal Thakur IND -- -- Radha Krishan IND -- -- Vikash Kumar NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Desh Raj BJP -- -- Anurag Singh Thakur Leading

Hamirpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Himachal Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.46%. The estimated literacy level of Hamirpur is 86.52%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 98,403 votes which was 11.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 72,732 votes which was 10.40% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 53.44% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.88% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur was: Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,33,572 men, 6,14,126 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hamirpur is: 31.7491 76.5037Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हमीरपुर, हिमाचल (Hindi); হামিরপুর, হিমাচল (Bengali); हमीरपूर, हिमाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); હમિરપુર, હિમાચલ (Gujarati); ஹமீர்பூர், இமாச்சல பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హమీర్ పుర్, హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಹಮಿರ್​ಪುರ್, ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഹാമിർപുർ, ഹിമാചൽ പ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).