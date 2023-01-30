Hampi Utsav: Kailash Kher on Stage, Youths Throw Water Bottle Over Demand to 'Sing Kannada Song'

Demanding to sing a Kannada song, two youths allegedly threw a water bottle on stage while popular singer Kailash Kher was performing at Hampi Utsav. The men have been taken into police custody for throwing the bottle from the audience gallery on Sunday evening.

The three-day Hampi Utsav began on January 27. This is the first time that a cultural festival is being held since the formation of the new Vijayanagara district. Inaugurated by chief Basavaraj Bommai on Friday evening, the event has four stages set up - the main one at Gayatri Peeta, Eduru Basavanna Vedike, Hampi Virupaksheshwar Vedike and Sasuvekalu Vedike.

Noted Bollywood and Sandalwood artistes performed at the event that included a sound and light show to showcase the glory of the world heritage site. Sandalwood playback singers Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit and Anannya Bhath, and Bollywood playback singers Arman Mallik and Kailash Kher were among those invited to perform.

Two days before performing in Karnataka, Kher was in Lucknow for three-day Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebrations where he belted out sufi songs. A fortnight ago, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers released a song by Bollywood singer Kailash Kher eulogising Mayawati as “saakshaat devi” (goddess) and an “incarnation of Gautam Buddha”. The central unit of the party in Delhi had directed all other units to mandatorily play the song while celebrating her birthday on January 15 as ‘Jan Kalyankari Diwas’.

A song of Kher has also been going viral on social media after a Pakistani groom sang it for his bride. The groom was seen playing a guitar as he sang the romantic song ‘Chand Sifarish’ from the film ‘Fanaa’.

The song has originally been sung by Kailash Kher and Shaan, penned by Prasoon Joshi, and composed by Jatin-Lalit. It was picturised on Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kajol.

