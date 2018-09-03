GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
»
1-min read

Hanan Hamid, Kerala College Girl Trolled for Selling Fish, in Hospital After Car Crashes Into Pole

The third year BSc Chemistry student in Idukki’s Al Azhar College of Arts and Sciences in Thodupuzha, was reportedly on her way back from Vadakara in Kozhikode district after inaugurating a shop.

Asheem PK | CNN-News18

Updated:September 3, 2018, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hanan Hamid, Kerala College Girl Trolled for Selling Fish, in Hospital After Car Crashes Into Pole
File photo of Hanan Hamid.
Loading...
Thrissur: Hanan Hamid, the Kerala college girl who shot to fame after selling fish in her uniform in a busy market in Kochi, suffered serious injuries on Monday after a car she was travelling in rammed an electric pole at Kodungallur here.

Reports quoting hospital staff said Hanan suffered injuries to her legs and spine, was rushed to the Modern Multi Specialty Hospital in Thrissur. She was later referred to the Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam where she is undergoing treatment.

The third year BSc Chemistry student in Idukki’s Al Azhar College of Arts and Sciences in Thodupuzha, was reportedly on her way back from Vadakara in Kozhikode district after inaugurating a shop. According to a report in the Indian Express, the car swerved to avoid hitting a person who was crossing the road. The driver was not injured, it added.

The 21-yar-old girl subjected to fierce trolling after a few netizens suspected that she had put up an act for the promotion of an upcoming movie starring her.

However, seeing her plight, several people had come forward with monetary aid, part of which she donated to the flood relief fund. “Keeping the special flood situation in Kerala in mind, I have decided to donate Rs1.5 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. I am planning to hand over the cheque to the chief minister,” Hanan had told News18 earlier.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...