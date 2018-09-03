English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hanan Hamid, Kerala College Girl Trolled for Selling Fish, in Hospital After Car Crashes Into Pole
The third year BSc Chemistry student in Idukki’s Al Azhar College of Arts and Sciences in Thodupuzha, was reportedly on her way back from Vadakara in Kozhikode district after inaugurating a shop.
File photo of Hanan Hamid.
Thrissur: Hanan Hamid, the Kerala college girl who shot to fame after selling fish in her uniform in a busy market in Kochi, suffered serious injuries on Monday after a car she was travelling in rammed an electric pole at Kodungallur here.
Reports quoting hospital staff said Hanan suffered injuries to her legs and spine, was rushed to the Modern Multi Specialty Hospital in Thrissur. She was later referred to the Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam where she is undergoing treatment.
The third year BSc Chemistry student in Idukki’s Al Azhar College of Arts and Sciences in Thodupuzha, was reportedly on her way back from Vadakara in Kozhikode district after inaugurating a shop. According to a report in the Indian Express, the car swerved to avoid hitting a person who was crossing the road. The driver was not injured, it added.
The 21-yar-old girl subjected to fierce trolling after a few netizens suspected that she had put up an act for the promotion of an upcoming movie starring her.
However, seeing her plight, several people had come forward with monetary aid, part of which she donated to the flood relief fund. “Keeping the special flood situation in Kerala in mind, I have decided to donate Rs1.5 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. I am planning to hand over the cheque to the chief minister,” Hanan had told News18 earlier.
Reports quoting hospital staff said Hanan suffered injuries to her legs and spine, was rushed to the Modern Multi Specialty Hospital in Thrissur. She was later referred to the Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam where she is undergoing treatment.
The third year BSc Chemistry student in Idukki’s Al Azhar College of Arts and Sciences in Thodupuzha, was reportedly on her way back from Vadakara in Kozhikode district after inaugurating a shop. According to a report in the Indian Express, the car swerved to avoid hitting a person who was crossing the road. The driver was not injured, it added.
The 21-yar-old girl subjected to fierce trolling after a few netizens suspected that she had put up an act for the promotion of an upcoming movie starring her.
However, seeing her plight, several people had come forward with monetary aid, part of which she donated to the flood relief fund. “Keeping the special flood situation in Kerala in mind, I have decided to donate Rs1.5 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. I am planning to hand over the cheque to the chief minister,” Hanan had told News18 earlier.
