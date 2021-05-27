Hands and Feet Gored With Nails For Not Wearing a Mask? UP Cops Deny Charge

A woman has accused the Bareilly police of drilling nails in her son’s hand and foot after he was caught not wearing a mask. Although the allegations have been denied by the police, an investigation has been launched based on the woman’s complaint.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan told News18 that the man in question was detained by the police for not wearing a mask, but the charges being made are baseless.

According to a complaint filed by Sheela Devi, a resident of Jogi Nawada of Baradari, her son Ranjit was roaming outside their house around 10 pm on May 24 when three policemen stopped him for being maskless An altercation ensued and, the Sheela Devi alleged that the Jogi Nawada police dragged Ranjit to the nearby police outpost.

Sheela Devi rushed to the police post, but no one told her anything, she said in her complaint. For two days, she reportedly kept looking for the son without any information of his whereabouts. On Wednesday, a few locals found an injured Ranjit on the side of a road. Nails were gored into both his arms and legs.

Sajwan said, “A case of breaking an idol was already registered against Ranjit in 2019. Two days ago, another case was filed against him for not wearing a mask at the Baradari police station. The police had attempted an arrest on Tuesday. In order to avoid arrest, he now claiming that nails were drilled into his hands and legs. The allegations are baseless and false.”

