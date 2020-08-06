Handicrafts, Handloom Boards Scrapped, Govt Says Move Aimed at Ensuring Maximum Governance

The textile ministry has abolished advisory bodies created to help the government in "formulation of the overall development programmes" in the handicrafts and handloom sectors, "keeping in view socio-economic cultural and artistic perspective."

Two resolutions have been passed in this regard by the Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, dated July 27, 2020, and http://www.handicrafts.nic.in/CmsUpload/05132020101333220844.pdf.

According to the resolutions, the move was taken in consonance with the government’s vision of 'Minimum Government and Maximum Governance' and to ensure “leaner government machinery" and "systematic rationalisation of government bodies”.

The handicrafts board was established in 1952 by Pupul Jayakar, while the All India Handloom Board was set up on 23 January 1992.

According to reports, the move has led to a public outcry and experts have expressed apprehension about the number of artisans who could get affected by it. Many have also slammed the abrupt manner in which the decisions were taken.