Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now seeking direct feedback from voters on issues that they would consider before polling in the next assembly elections. The survey, which has been launched on PM’s mobile application, invites people’s opinion on government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation, Article 370 and construction of Ram Temple.

The survey, which comes ahead of the upcoming crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states, also asks people if “opposition unity will have an impact in their constituency”, amidst the opponents in Delhi trying for a united front against the BJP.

Titled ‘Share Your Opinion’, the survey further asks which is a bigger factor for people while voting — “PM Narendra Modi’s leadership in the country, or state level issues or local issues” and some questions indicate the survey may even play a part in choosing candidates.

Thirteen issues have been listed out asking people which of them (people can choose more than one) will be the “most important consideration” while voting in the next assembly election — including price rise, corruption, law and order situation, construction of the Ram Temple, Triple Talaq law, Article 370, education, government’s handling of Covid-19 situation, employment, cleanliness, electricity and roads and infrastructure.

The Ram Temple and law and order are major issues in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Covid also remains on the BJPs mind as one specific question asks people how much they are satisfied with the vaccination coverage in their state.

In another set of questions that have to be answered in either agreement or disagreement, people have been asked if the same government at the Centre and state helps in development, if the work culture of their state government had improved in the last four years and if they felt more optimistic about the future of their state than earlier. The overall performance of their state government has been sought on a scale.

People have also been asked which is the most important consideration while voting for a candidate: “his/her caste, his/her religion or his/her development record.”

Survey May Help Decide Candidates

The kind of questions that have been posed indicate the exercise may even have a bearing on the selection of candidates by the BJP in the upcoming elections in the five states of UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

One question also asks people to name “the three most popular BJP leaders in your state”, indicating BJP is trying to identify who could be the best CM face. It has been asked if people are aware about the initiatives of their MLA, if their MLA is accessible and if a person is satisfied with the MLAs work. “Would you like to see your MLA re-elected?”, is another key question.

People have also been asked to rate how much they are satisfied with their state government’s performance regarding the situation of roads, power, drinking water, affordable healthcare, education, ration-related issues, law and order, cleanliness, creation of employment opportunities, rural electrification, economy and farmer prosperity.

People have also been asked to cite some schemes or initiatives of their state government that they have benefitted from the most. People are also being asked if they have ever donated to BJP.

The survey ends with a question to be answered in ‘yes or no’ if the person would be asking his/her friends and family to vote for the BJP.

