Hands Tied, Slapped Repeatedly: Class 11 Boy Ends Life After Teachers Strip Him For Wearing Half Pants
The family of the victim said he had been mentally disturbed and wasn’t eating ever since the incident. He later hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Ludhiana’s Daba area.
Image for representation.
A class 11 student studying in a private school in Ludhiana committed suicide on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, allegedly after he was beaten up, insulted and stripped in front of the classmates for wearing a pair of short pants.
The family of the victim, Dhananjay Tiwari, 17, said he had been mentally disturbed and wasn’t eating for the past two days. Kumar hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Ludhiana’s Daba area.
Two days before his death, the victim had gone to school wearing short pants, which the teachers found inappropriate and objected to.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the teachers, on orders of the school principal, tied Dhananjay’s hands with his tie and slapped him repeatedly. They allegedly also humiliated him by stripping his clothes in front of the whole class, the report said.
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said he has asked the deputy commissioner Of Ludhiana to personally look into the matter. “Deeply anguished to hear of a Class 11 student committing suicide after facing harassment by teachers at school. Have directed DC Ludhiana to personally look into the matter and report to me. My thoughts are with the family in this time of grief,” Singh tweeted on Saturday.
Deeply anguished to hear of a Class 11 student committing suicide after facing harassment by teachers at school. Have directed DC Ludhiana to personally look into the matter and report to me. My thoughts are with the family in this time of grief.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 30, 2019
Dhananjay’s family has demanded an FIR against the school principal and two teachers for abetment to suicide.
