‘Hang My Head in Shame’: Delhi Police Lawyer Questions Absence of Security Force at JNU Campus

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

News18.com

January 6, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
‘Hang My Head in Shame’: Delhi Police Lawyer Questions Absence of Security Force at JNU Campus
Policemen outside the JNU after attack by masked mob in the campus, New Delhi, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Hours after masked assailants attacked students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital, evoking widespread criticism, Delhi Police lawyer Rahul Mehra tweeted that the incident makes him ‘hang my head in shame.’

"I, as Standing Counsel @DelhiPolice, hang my head in shame after witnessing video clips of goons merrily entering JNU campus, creating mayhem &grievously injuring innocent students, damaging public property and then exiting the campus in capital city. Where is our force @CPDelhi?" lawyer Rahul Mehra tweeted.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Over 20 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus late in the evening.

The violence drew strong reactions from opposition parties which hit out at the BJP and accused "those in power" of trying to scuttle the voice of students.

Senior Union ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman swiftly condemned the incident. Sitharaman asserted that the government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.

The Home and HRD ministries sought reports from Delhi Police and JNU administration, respectively. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Police chief and enquired about the situation at JNU. Sources said the violence started at around 5 PM.

The JNU administration said "masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people" and that police had been called in to maintain law and order.

The students alleged that the attackers entered hostels and assaulted students and teachers. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks, moving around a building.

Delhi Police said it conducted a flag march and the situation was brought under control after it got a written request from the JNU administration.

