Hang Shambhulal Regar Before He Contests Polls, Demands Rajasmand Victim’s Family

The decision of the Navnirman Sena to field Shambhulal Regar — accused of hacking to death a Muslim man in Rajasthan — from the Agra Lok Sabha seat in 2019 has not gone down well with the victim’s family who demanded that Regar be hanged before the polls.Afrazul Khan, a Bengali migrant worker, was hacked to death by an axe and then set on fire by Regar, a civil contractor, who also recorded the incident.Speaking to News18, Khan’s wife Gulbahar Bibi said, “We are poor people. We don’t want anything from the political leaders except stern punishment to Regar. He killed my husband and I want him to be hanged before he can contest the election.”Bibi added, “It is shocking for us. How can any political party support him and offer him a ticket to contest elections? I think Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Mamata Banerjee should intervene in the matter. We want our legal system to intervene to stop such people from contesting elections.”Even as Regar is lodged in Jodhpur jail, Amit Jani, the national president of the lesser-known political outfit, is confident that he will win the Agra (reserved) Lok Sabha seat.Jani offered a ticket to Regar and he accepted it to contest the Agra seat, which is currently represented by former Union minister and BJP leader Ram Shankar Katheria. He is also the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).