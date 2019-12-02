‘Hang the Rapists': Delhiites Take to Streets to Protest Against Rape, Murder of Telangana Vet
Wearing black bands, around 40-50 people took the streets and were seen carrying placards which read 'we want justice' and 'hang the rapists'.
A woman protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over increase in crimes against women.
New Delhi: People from all walks of life gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday to protest the rape and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, which shook the country.
Wearing black bands, around 40-50 people took the streets and were seen carrying placards which read "we want justice" and "hang the rapists".
Police documents accessed by News18 on Sunday revealed that the woman veterinarian, who was strangulated and raped in Hyderabad before being set on fire, was forcibly made to drink alcohol as she kept screaming for help.
According to the remand report, the accused — Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu who work as truck drivers and cleaners — punctured one of the tyres of the veterinarian's two-wheeler after she parked it and took a taxi to visit a dermatologist.
Three hours later, when she returned, the four accused, who were drunk by then, pretended to help mend her two-wheeler, following which three of them forced her into a bush and switched off her phone.
The report, which is based on the statements of the accused, further said that the men forced her to drink alcohol before taking turns to rape the veterinarian till she fell unconscious and started bleeding. Later, they smothered her to death, wrapped the body in a blanket and loaded it onto the truck.
The men took the body to Chatanpally, placed it under the bridge and set it on fire with petrol.
The report states that a person had called the police to inform that two people on a red two-wheeler tried to purchase petrol from him the previous day. However, he refused since he got suspicious. The accused then purchased the fuel from another station.
While one of the accused poured petrol, another splashed diesel to set the body ablaze. They also threw the woman's SIM card into the fire.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 62 Written Updates: Devoleena's Exit Saves Paras and Mahira
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will Not be a Psychological Thriller but a Ghost Story, Says Anees Bazmee
- Researchers Develop New Tool to Help Visually Impaired People Enjoy Internet Memes
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details
- Messi, Ronaldo or Van Dijk? Ballon d'Or 2019 Winner Leaked in Viral Photo With Complete Vote Rankings