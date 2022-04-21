Hanskhali Rape Case: BJP Fact-Finding Team Says Mamata Tried to Suppress Crime, Wants TMC Govt to Dissolve

The BJP fact-finding committee in the Hanskhali rape and death case has recommended that Article 355 (duty of Union to protect the state) and 356 (Union can take direct control of the state) should be implemented in West Bengal as the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated.

The committee, which submitted its preliminary report to BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday, highlighted that 27 rape cases, including 18 minors some as young as 4 years old, were registered in 20 days.

It has suggested there should be an independent investigation in the Hanskhali case, and it should be transferred out of state. The accused should be kept outside West Bengal for fair trial, the committee has recommended.

It also alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee tried to suppress the crime, therefore, her government should be dissolved.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been constantly trying to suppress the incident of crime. The administration and TMC ‘goons’ are working constantly to erase all evidences in the case and therefore, they did not allow the post-mortem of the minor gangrape victim,” the committee said.

Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, one of the committee members, said, “See how (rape) cases have risen in the last one week, this is horrible. We have given our report on the basis of what happened there.” Chaudhury said the committee will send a larger comprehensive report to BJP national president JP Nadda as “soon as possible”.

Joyprakash Majumdar, TMC’s West Bengal vice-president, said, “Since it’s a fact-finding team by a political party, the report is absolutely politically motivated.”

The committee has also alleged that the Trinamool Congress “goons” threatened the girl’s family so that they don’t take her to the doctor. They reportedly forced the family to burn the body.

The CBI on April 16 arrested one person from Ranaghat in Nadia district in the minor girl’s rape and death case. This is CBI’s first arrest in the case. The other two accused were arrested by the West Bengal police.

“The suspect held today, a friend of the local leader’s son, has been hiding in Ranaghat near NH-34. We traced him via mobile tower dump technology. We will be questioning him,” the CBI official said, according to PTI.

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday of a TMC member’s son, the main suspect, on April 4. She bled to death hours later. Her family had lodged a complaint with the police five days later. The police questioned the parents and two of girl’s cousins. They later sent them off, saying they may call them again “if there is a need”.

A separate team of CBI investigators along with Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) personnel visited the houses of three accused on Saturday morning to collect evidence.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to probe the incident.

