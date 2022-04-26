Hanuman Chalisa Row LIVE Updates: Court to Hear Bail Plea of MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Today; HC Refuses to Quash FIR Against Couple

Live now
Hanuman Chalisa Row LIVE Updates: The sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday will hear the bail plea of jailed Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The two had moved the sessions court on Monday seeking bail in an FIR registered by the Mumbai Police against them on charges of sedition and promoting enmity following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Read More
Amid a political row in Maharashtra over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said there is no need to display religious sentiments in public. Also, in an apparent jibe at the opposition BJP in Maharashtra, Pawar said some people were getting anxious after losing power. Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of an event, Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, said it is a good thing that the state government decided to call an all-party meeting on Monday over the issue of loudspeakers at religious places, and he will be very happy if something good comes out of the meet. He also said that earlier there used to be spirit of friendship among political opponents, but now “undesirable things” are being witnessed.
The Mumbai Police on Monday afternoon arrested four Shiv Sena members, including former city Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, for allegedly vandalizing Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s car over the weekend, an official said. According to the Khar police station official, besides Mahadeshwar those arrested included former Shiv Sena corporator Haji Haleem Khan and party activist Dinesh Kunal. They were charged with rioting as they allegedly hurled stones at Somaiya’s car, he said.The official said the BJP leader’s car was allegedly attacked on Saturday last amid a call given by independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra. The recitation plan was later called off by the politician couple who was placed under arrest by the police the same day.
Alleging that the Mumbai Police were not taking the “attack” on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over the weekend allegedly by Shiv Sainiks seriously, Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to the Union Home Secretary claiming the city force was acting like the “servants” of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. In the letter to Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, dated April 24, Fadnavis urged him to take cognisance of “deteriorating law and order” in the state and the “trampling upon” of the basic rights of the opposition leaders, and sought strict action in the matter.
Maharashtra government on Tuesday will give response to the Lok Sabha secretariat after it sought detailed report from the state government on Navneet Rana case. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday had sought details from the Union Home Ministry and Maharashtra Police within 24 hours following allegations made by independent MP Navneet Rana against the state police after her arrest.
Slapped with sedition charge, independent MP from Maharashtra Navneet Rana has written a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, saying her arrest by Mumbai cops was illegal and alleging “inhuman treatment” in police custody. In the letter sent on Sunday, the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati has demanded strict action against Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and claimed the action against her and her husband was taken on directions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours following the allegations made by Navneet Rana against the police after her arrest, sources said in New Delhi.
The Bombay High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana seeking that one of the two FIRs registered against them under section 353 of the IPC be quashed. The court said the petitioners and all others occupying public positions must act more responsibly and show respect towards other public persons. “As is often said, with great power comes great responsibility,” a bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak observed, adding they found no merit in the plea filed by the two. The bench, however, said that if the police decide to arrest the Ranas or take any other coercive action against them based on the second FIR, it must give them notice of 72 hours.
Their counsel Rizwan Merchant said that the couple had decided to withdraw their bail plea pending before the Bandra magistrate court that had remanded them to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday, a day after their arrest. Merchant said the suburban Khar police had initially booked the Ranas on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups. At the time of their remand, the police had informed the magistrate court that they had added the charge of sedition against the couple in the first FIR.
He said the charge of sedition under 124 A of the Indian Penal Code carried a minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum punishment of life term. Therefore, bail for an offence of sedition was outside the jurisdiction of the magistrate court. Therefore, the Ranas decided to withdraw the previous application (pending in the magistrate court) and filed a fresh bail plea before the sessions court, Merchant said.
The magistrate court had scheduled the bail hearing for April 29. Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati in eastern Maharashtra, and Ravi Rana, the MLA from Badnera, had eventually dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa (hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman) on Saturday outside Thackeray’s private residence in suburban Bandra, citing the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai for an event.
