Hanuman Garhi Sanitized Ahead of PM Modi’s Ayodhya Visit to Combat Covid-19

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hanuman Garhi, the entire premise was duly sanitised on Wednesday morning to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Before the foundation stone laying ceremony, PM will visit Hanuman Garhi at around 11:40 pm.

As per the schedule, Modi left for the capital city, Lucknow from Delhi by air at around 9:35 am and will land at 10:35 am. He will then fly to Ayodhya on a helicopter and will land at the Helipad located at the Saket College ground.

At around 11:40 am, Modi will reach Hanumangarhi to perform rituals for around 10 minutes and by 12 pm he will head towards Ram Janambhoomi, followed by Darshan and worship of Ram Lalla. At around 12:15 pm, the Prime Minister will plant a Parijat sapling on the site of Ram Janambhoomi.

The rituals of Hawan are expected to start in the presence of PM Modi at around 12:30 pm and at around 12:40 pm, he is expected to finally lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple.

Later, he will meet Nrityagopal Das Vedanti along with members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and will head back to the capital city by 2 pm.

Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai informed that a total of 175 invited guests will be involved in the Bhoomi Poojan program. The invitation letter is the only pass and a bar code has been placed on it, which will be used only once, Rai said.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat, Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on the dais, added Rai.