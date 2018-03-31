After Violence on Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti Keeps Bengal Police on Their Toes

The law and order breakdown over clashes between two communities in certain pockets of Bengal over Ram Navami celebrations seems to have pushed the right wing in the state a bit on its back foot with regard to observing Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. But a section of Trinamool Congress leaders sounded upbeat about going big with their new-found love for Lord Ram and His aide.However, taking a cue from violent clashes during Ram Navami rallies, the Bengal government has arranged for elaborate security measures to pre-empt any untoward incident during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations across the state on Saturday.During a meeting with the state director general of police, ADG (law and order), home secretary and chief secretary on Thursday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee instructed senior police officers to take stern action against those who would try to divide people on religious lines.State authorities have informed districts SPs and DMs to prevent people from taking out armed rallies during Hanuman Jayanti. A large number of forces have been deployed in all the sensitive areas across the state.Speaking to News18, Anuj Sharma, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said, “We have taken added precautionary measures for Hanuman Jayanti. Adequate police arrangements have been made. Our officers will keep an eye on every suspicious movement and will take action accordingly. No one will be allowed to take out armed rallies.”Since Friday evening mobile police patrolling vans were pressed into service at sensitive areas. At bordering areas, additional police forces were deployed to prevent outsiders from enteringthe state.Sourish Mukherjee, media-in-charge of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), said, “Tomorrow we are going to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti across the state. I hope a large number of people will participate on this auspicious day.”Even at trouble-torn Asansol, the BJP has decided to observe Hanuman Jayanti. “Whatever happened during Ram Navami was unfortunate. But that does not mean that we will not celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. We are fully geared up for the celebrations and I request all to maintain peace,” the party’s district president, Lakhsman Ghorai said.The party’s state unit, however, has decided to stay away from Hanuman Jayanti rallies. “Our leaders will participate in some of the events organised by local clubs but we will not organize any rallies,” BJP general secretary, Sayantan Basu, said.At Howrah, Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pande and at Lake Town in Kolkata, party MLA Sujit Bose have decided to make a grand show out of Hanuman Jayanti.Speaking to News18, Sujit Bose said, “We are going to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti today at Lake Town and at Salt Lake. There won’t be any procession or rally. People will come to temple and will take blessing of Lord Hanuman.”Like Pande, former cricketer and TMC MLA Laxmi Ratan Shukla, too, will observe the Jayanti but will not hold a rally. “The idea of celebrating Hanuman Jayanti is to spread the message of peace and love among the people of all religion,” Pande said.Trinamool leader in south Howrah, Massod Alam Khan, has also planned a rally on Amta Road.