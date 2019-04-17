English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Know How to Offer Prayers on This Purnima
Lord Hanuman was born to Pawan Dev, the god of air, and Queen Anjani. He was born with the face of a monkey. Known for his extreme powers and strength, Lord Hanuman overcame a lot of troubles to meet Lord Ram.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Lord Hanuman, also known as the 11th reincarnation of Lord Shiva, is considered to be one of the most important gods in Hindu religion. And, therefore, his birthday is celebrated with pomp and show as Hanuman Jayanti on the first Purnima of the Chaitra month in the Hindu Calender. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Friday, April 19.
Lord Hanuman was born to Pawan Dev, the god of air, and Queen Anjani. He was born with the face of a monkey. Known for his extreme powers and strength, Lord Hanuman overcame a lot of troubles to meet Lord Ram.
Lord Hanuman was one of Lord Ram’s companions in his journey to Lanka. Lord Hanuman worshipped Ram and Sita as his parents and remained loyal to them forever. He is also known for uprooting the famous Sanjeevani hill when Laxman got injured.
How to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2019
Lord Hanuman observed celibacy all his life, therefore people who observe a fast on Hanuman Jayanti are advised to observe celibacy, at least for the day. People worship Lord Hanuman and visit temples to offer their prayers. The idols of Lord Hanuman in temples are offered Janau, the pious thread worn by Hindu men. He is also offered Red Sindoor. An orange sindoor, mixed with the oil made from til seeds are also offered to the idols of Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti. The worshippers also chant the verses of Ramayana and Ramcharitra Manas on the day to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman. You can also recite Hanuman Chalisa if you don't have time to chant Ramayana or Ramcharitra Manas.
Lord Hanuman was born to Pawan Dev, the god of air, and Queen Anjani. He was born with the face of a monkey. Known for his extreme powers and strength, Lord Hanuman overcame a lot of troubles to meet Lord Ram.
Lord Hanuman was one of Lord Ram’s companions in his journey to Lanka. Lord Hanuman worshipped Ram and Sita as his parents and remained loyal to them forever. He is also known for uprooting the famous Sanjeevani hill when Laxman got injured.
How to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2019
Lord Hanuman observed celibacy all his life, therefore people who observe a fast on Hanuman Jayanti are advised to observe celibacy, at least for the day. People worship Lord Hanuman and visit temples to offer their prayers. The idols of Lord Hanuman in temples are offered Janau, the pious thread worn by Hindu men. He is also offered Red Sindoor. An orange sindoor, mixed with the oil made from til seeds are also offered to the idols of Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti. The worshippers also chant the verses of Ramayana and Ramcharitra Manas on the day to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman. You can also recite Hanuman Chalisa if you don't have time to chant Ramayana or Ramcharitra Manas.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pankaj Tripathi: Through My Performances, I Try to Say Something Important Without Being Preachy
- Ambulance Rushes Infant From Mangaluru to Trivandrum. But Why is it Live on Facebook?
- Maisie Williams Had to Wear Strap Across Her Chest to Look Like a Boy in GoT’s Earlier Seasons
- Two Days After Being Legally Single, Angelina Jolie Drops Brad Pitt's Last Name
- Donald Trump Says He Can Fix 737 Max by Rebranding the Airplane, Boeing Says No
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results