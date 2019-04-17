Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Know How to Offer Prayers on This Purnima

Lord Hanuman, also known as the 11th reincarnation of Lord Shiva, is considered to be one of the most important gods in Hindu religion. And, therefore, his birthday is celebrated with pomp and show as Hanuman Jayanti on the first Purnima of the Chaitra month in the Hindu Calender. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Friday, April 19.Lord Hanuman was born to Pawan Dev, the god of air, and Queen Anjani. He was born with the face of a monkey. Known for his extreme powers and strength, Lord Hanuman overcame a lot of troubles to meet Lord Ram.Lord Hanuman was one of Lord Ram’s companions in his journey to Lanka. Lord Hanuman worshipped Ram and Sita as his parents and remained loyal to them forever. He is also known for uprooting the famous Sanjeevani hill when Laxman got injured.Lord Hanuman observed celibacy all his life, therefore people who observe a fast on Hanuman Jayanti are advised to observe celibacy, at least for the day. People worship Lord Hanuman and visit temples to offer their prayers. The idols of Lord Hanuman in temples are offered Janau, the pious thread worn by Hindu men. He is also offered Red Sindoor. An orange sindoor, mixed with the oil made from til seeds are also offered to the idols of Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti. The worshippers also chant the verses of Ramayana and Ramcharitra Manas on the day to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman. You can also recite Hanuman Chalisa if you don't have time to chant Ramayana or Ramcharitra Manas.