Hanuman Jayanti 2019: The Famous Temples in India Dedicated to Lord Hanuman
Lord Hanuman, also known as Pawanputra, Sankat Mochan, Bajrang Bali, is worshipped as the monkey God in almost all parts of India. He was the 11th reincarnation of Lord Shiva, born to Pawan Dev and Queen Anjani.
An artist dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti festival at Ajmer. (Image: Reuters)
Hanuman Jayanti 2019 I The birth celebration of Lord Hanuman or Hanuman Jayanti is around the corner and all the worshippers love to visit the temples to celebrate the festivity. Lord Hanuman, also known as Pawanputra, Sankat Mochan, Bajrang Bali, is worshipped as the monkey God in almost all parts of India. He was the 11th reincarnation of Lord Shiva, born to Pawan Dev and Queen Anjani.
Here are a few suggestions from us if you want to attend the famous temple festivities on Hanuman Jayanti 2019.
1. Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi
Situated by the Assi river, Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple is considered to be the most sacred Hanuman temple in India. It is visited by thousands of Hanuman and Ram devotees each day.
2. Balaji Hanuman Temple, Mehandipur
The Dausa district in Rajasthan has one of the most famous Hanuman temples in India. The three main deities that are worshipped in this temple are – Lord Hanuman, Pret Raj (the king of spirits) and Bhairav. This temple is well-known to exorcize evil spirits. However, it is not suggested to visit this temple unless you have a spirit that is constantly causing you trouble.
3. Hanuman Temple, Delhi
One of the famous Hanuman temples in India is the Hanuman Mandir located at Connaught Place. It is claimed to be one of the five temples of the Mahabharat Days. The idol of Lord Hanuman is worshipped in the child form, and this is why it is called Bala Hanuman Temple.
4. Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya
One of the holiest cities of Uttar Pradesh and the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya has one of the most popular Hanuman Temples in India. According to popular legend, Lord Hanuman inhabited in the place which is now known as Hanumangarhi.
5. Salasar Hanuman Temple, Salasar
In Salasar, a small village situated in the Churu district of Rajasthan, there is a statue of Hanuman which has a beard and mustache too. It is believed that this Hanuman statue was found by a farmer while walking around a field. The idol has been placed on a gold throne today.
