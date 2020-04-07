Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, Time and Puja Vidhi

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 8. It is believed that Lord Hanuman, also known as Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan and Bajrang Bali, was born on this day.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Hanuman is the symbol of energy and strength, and people worship him to ward off all evils.

Hanuman Jayanti is observed during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which usually falls in the month of April.

Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date and Time

According to Drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin from 12.07 pm on April 7 and will end at 8.04 am on April 8.

Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees perform puja by taking a holy dip.

As per beliefs, devotees offer vermilion or red cloth and flowers like marigold and rose to him. Then they read the “Hanuman Chalisa”.

Laddu, halwa, banana is being offered as prasad.

Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Quotes:

I hope your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Let wisdom rule your thoughts and, may your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

I wish joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family.

Let wisdom rule your thoughts. Let your hopes become true. Let your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

