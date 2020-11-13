Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Why is it Marked Twice Every Year on Narak Chaturdashi, Chaitra Poornima

The pious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed twice every year on Chaitra Poornima and Narak Chaturdashi. This year, Narak Chaturdashi falls on Friday.

According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti will start from Friday evening.

Why is Hanuman Jayanti Celebrated Twice Every Year

People in the southern part of India celebrated the day on Chaitra Poornima, while the ones living in the northern part of India mark it on Krishnapaksh Chaturdashi in the month of Kartik.

Lord Hanuman is said to be the son of Mata Anjana, an apsara. As per the Vayu Puran, the most devoted bhakt of Lord Ram was born on the day of Narak Chaturdashi.

On this day, devotees of Lord Hanuman chant the Akhand Path of Ramcharitra Manas, Sundarkand, etc. to please the Lord. Many people also apply sindoor all over their body to seek blessings from the lord on this day. The legend has it that once lord Hanuman had asked goddess Sita about why does she apply sindoor. Answering his question, she replied that it was for Lord Ram’s long life. So from that day on, he applied sindoor on his entire body to make his Lord Ram immortal.

Many devotees on this day follow the ritual of bathing Lord Hanuman’s idol with water from the holy Ganga river. This is followed by lighting of the dhoop batti and praying to the lord. After this, red colour or sindoor is applied on the statue, red flowers, laddoos etc are offered. In the end, aarti of the lord is done, followed by recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and Bajrang Bann.