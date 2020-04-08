Take the pledge to vote

Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp Messages to Send to Your Loved Ones

According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Hanuman gives devotees inner strength and helps them defeat evil forces.

April 8, 2020
Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp Messages to Send to Your Loved Ones
Devotees participate in a procession for Hanuman Jayanti, the birthday of the Hindu monkey-god Lord Hanuman, in Hyderabad. (Image: AFP)

Hanuman Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman, also known as Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan and Bajrang Bali. It is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month.

According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Pawanputra gives devotees inner strength and helps them defeat evil forces.

On Hanuman Jayanti this year, here are some wishes and messages you can share with your family and friends:

• Wishing a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life.

• Let wisdom rule your thoughts. Let your hopes become true. Let your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

• May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a Happy Hanuman Jayanti… May you are always successful in everything you do.

• Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman.

• May Hanuman ji give you confidence and strength to achieve success in your life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

• I hope your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

• May Hanuman ji give you confidence and strength to achieve success in your life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

• May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

• Let there be peace and good health in your life. Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

• I wish joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family.

