Hanuman Jayanti Violence LIVE: No New Mics, Leaves for Police & Tight Vigil for Processions in UP; VHP Says Jahangirpuri 'Yatra Had Permission'

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday threatened to launch "a battle" against the Delhi Police if any action is taken against its activists in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.
This came after police said it has registered an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission, and arrested a
Delhi | Police deployment continues in the Jahangirpuri area.
Violence erupted in the area on the evening of April 16, during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/gsO95s5dgF
— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022
The BJP and its associates are trying to create “communal situation” in the country, NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleged on Monday, comments coming in the backdrop of violence in several states during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations and the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques raging in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the NCP, a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in the state, was at the forefront of creating an atmosphere of harmony among people, he said. In a series of tweets, Pawar said spread of communal ideology is a matter of concern and added the NCP will also flag issues relating to common citizens such as rise in prices of petrol, diesel, gas and edible oil. The BJP and its associates are trying to create communal situation in the country. We are taking part in works of creating awareness among the people and creating atmosphere to ensure harmony among them, Pawar tweeted in Marathi.
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city’s Jahangirpuri area, officials said. The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they added. “A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been apprehended on Monday by the special staff of northwest district from Mangal Bazaar Road and one sophisticated pistol was recovered from his possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said. A case under section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered. Sonu has disclosed that he had fired his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the incident. Further investigation is in progress, the DCP said.
The Uttar Pradesh government, late on Monday night, cancelled the leaves of all police personnel in the state till May 4.
Those who are on leave have been asked to report within 24 hours.
The Chief Minister’s office said in a statement, “The leave of all administrative/police officers, from SHO, CO and district police chiefs to district magistrate, divisional commissioner is cancelled till May 4 with immediate effect. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours.”
The orders were passed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in view of festivals in the coming days. He also directed officials from police station to ADG level to hold dialogues with religious leaders and eminent personalities within the next 24 hours to ensure peace during the upcoming festivals.
Further orders include deployment of additional police forces in sensitive areas, foot patrolling, and use of drones to keep an eye on the situation. Police response vehicles (PRVs) have been directed to remain active.
Home minister Amit Shah spoke to top officials of Delhi Police about the Jahangirpuri violence case and directed the force to take strict action, so as to avoid a repeat of the riots in the northeastern part of the city in 2020. Police, meanwhile, booked organisers for taking out the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area without permission. READ MORE
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condemned the recent clashes between members of two communities in certain pockets of the country, especially Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, and said religious sentiments of the people should be respected. He made the remark here in reply to questions from journalists.
The police in Bihar have been on a high alert in the wake of the recent clashes between two communities in certain parts of the country. One can hardly find such incidents in Bihar. We must respect religious sentiments of each other, Kumar said after winding up his public interaction programme Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri.
On Saturday evening, clashes broke out between members of two communities while a procession to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti was being taken out in Jahangirpuri area. Communal clashes were also reported in several other states.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday threatened to launch “a battle” against the Delhi Police if any action is taken against its activists in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri.
This came after police said it has registered an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission, and arrested a person, identified as Prem Sharma, who is a local VHP leader.
However, the statement was later withdrawn by the police, citing that Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) is a bailable offence and the person who had joined the investigation was let off after questioning. The revised statement issued by the police did not name the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.
Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Usha Rangnani said that an FIR was registered against organisers for carrying out a procession on Saturday evening in the area without permission and one accused person has joined the investigation.
Reacting sharply to the police action, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told PTI, “We have learnt that an FIR has been registered against VHP and Bajrang Dal activists, and one of the activists has been arrested as well. They (police) have done a big blunder.”
He rejected as “absurd” the police claim that the procession was taken out by the organisers without permission and said it seems police have bowed down before “Islamic jihadis”. “If there was no permission, how police personnel in such a large number were accompanying the yatra (procession)?” he asked.
Bansal said the VHP is “a law-abiding organisation” and levelling such an allegation against it and its activists raises many questions on the functioning of the police. The VHP will not “tolerate such things” he said
“VHP will launch a battle if they (police) try to lodge a false case or pick any of its activists,” Bansal warned. Bansal accused the Delhi Police of “high handedness”, saying “all of a sudden, it withdrew a permission granted to a procession which was scheduled to be taken out on Monday.”
“Also, yesterday in the morning, police forcefully stopped a yatra (procession), taken out from Bhalsawa village, about 100 metres before the point where it was scheduled to conclude,” he alleged and asked, “What is this?”.
