Hanuman Jayanti Violence LIVE Updates: 9 Arrested in Delhi's Jahangirpuri Case; Clashes in Andhra, U'khand Too

Jahangirpuri Violence LIVE Updates: The security arrangements in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area were placed on high alert early Sunday morning following the communal violence that occured between two groups of people resulting in several injuries, including Delhi Police personnel.
The communal clashes occurred at the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening in the wake of the ‘Shobha Yatra’ that Read More
Nine people have been arrested in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday. The situation is peaceful as of now, police said, and 9 injured are currently being treated.
Violence on Hanuman Jayanti also took place in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, after stone pelting erupted during a Shobhayatra. A total of 10 people, including the in-charge of Mandavar outpost, were injured in the attack in Bhagwanpur area. The rioters vandalized several vehicles and set two on fire. As soon as the information was received, Bhagwanpur police immediately rushed to the spot. Tensions remain high on both sides. After this incident, high alert has been issued in the entire state, Navbharat reported.
15 people have been detained after police began its investigation into the clashes which took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in north west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, sources said.
Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the case of violence that took place in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, a police official said.
“We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated,” Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told IANS.
He said the situation is now peaceful and under control.
Severe clashes took place at the Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi on Saturday evening due to the ‘Shobha Yatra’ that was being organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
After clashes in Delhi, similar violence broke out in Holagunda, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday when members of VHP took out a rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Stone pelting happened near a mosque, when VHP members started playing loud music and chanted slogans. 20 people have been detained, said police.
The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar went on a high alert and carried out intensive patrolling in the wake of the communal clashes in the northwestern part of Delhi Saturday evening, officials said. Patrolling and foot marches were conducted in all three police zones – Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida — by the police force officials on instructions of Commissioner Alok Singh, they said. “The patrolling was held in crowded areas and markets, near shopping malls, metro stations and areas having mixed populations. Senior rank officers supervised the patrolling and the law and order situation is being monitored continuously,” the police said in a statement. The police also reviewed the situation in areas falling on the route of a proposed religious rally on Sunday, even as officials kept an eye on history-sheeters and anti-social elements, it said. The police have urged the public to stay cautious and alert local policemen immediately if they come to know of any clash or ruckus in their area so that any unfortunate incident could be prevented. Clashes broke out Saturday between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, leaving several police personnel injured, according to officials.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged everyone to maintain peace and order. “It is important to maintain peace and order … police and other forces led by the central government will take action. I request everyone to maintain peace,” he said.
Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said, “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. The central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital. I appeal to people to maintain peace.”
The Chief Minister also said LG Anil Baijal has assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana and Special Commissioner (law and order) Dependra Pathak about the violence and directed them to take necessary action, official sources said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police and is keeping a close watch on the situation, the sources said, adding that additional forces were also deployed in other sensitive areas, besides those adjoining Jahangirpuri.
Special Commissioner (law and order) Dependra Pathak said six policemen have been injured. “One of them, the sub-inspector, has been shot in the hand. There was no firing from the police side. Tear gas shells were fired by the police,” he said, adding that rioting and attempt to murder case against unknown has been registered.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leaders on Saturday called the clashes a “conspiracy” and demanded a probe into the role of “illlegal immigrants” in the incident. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and party MP Manoj Tiwari said the “attack” on the procession was “not a spontaneous incident, but a conspiracy”.
Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured.
Most of the senior Delhi Police officials, including Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak, were present at the site of violence at the time of filing of this report. The Special CP while speaking to IANS said the situation is now peaceful and under control.
“We have lodged an FIR into the incident and initiated an investigation into the case,” Pathak added.
The senior official appealed the people of the locality to maintain peace and calm in the area.
“The police is present in adequate numbers in the area,” he said.
The police in large numbers along with paramilitary forces could be seen patrolling and manning the violence-prone area.
Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 pm. Additional police forces have been rushed to the region and other communally sensitive areas.
Former AAP minister and BJP leader Kapil Mishra said the stone pelting on the procession was a “terrorist attack” and demanded immediate expulsion of illigal immigrants from the country.
The Delhi BJP president said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urge him to order a probe into the violence. He also questioned how the settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in Delhi were provided water and electricity connections.
