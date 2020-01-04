New Delhi: India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin has slammed Pakistan over its unending goof-ups, a day after Imran Khan shared a video on his Twitter handle claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

Posting a short clip with a news website clipping, Akbaruddin called Pakistan repeat offender and said that "old habits die hard". The clip was a reminder of Pakistan's faux pas in 2017 when the country's ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi had showed a fake image of a "pellet gun victim" in the UN General Assembly.

While responding to then Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj's hard-hitting speech branding Pakistan an "exporter of terrorism", Lodhi alleged that India had deliberately skirted the "core issue" of Kashmir in the UNGA, and in the midst of her 'right to reply', she brandished a photo of a woman whose face was peppered with wounds. "This is the face of Indian democracy," she said.

Later, it emerged that the so-called "pellet gun victim" was a 17-year-old Gazan woman named Rawya abu Jom, who had been injured by shrapnel during an airstrike by Israeli forces. The picture was taken by photojournalist Heidi Levine in July 2014 when she was covering the Gaza war.

Rawya Abu Jom’a was wounded during the 2014 war in #Gaza. Credit: Heidi Levine راوية ابو جمعة من #غزة عقب اصابتها pic.twitter.com/WGCctdCZwS — Dr. Ramy Abdu| د. رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) March 27, 2015

Two years later, Lodhi again hit the headlines for calling British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "Foreign Minister" on Twitter.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning," Lodhi tweeted as she put out a picture of the meeting. She deleted the tweet after around an hour and put out another picture "Sorry typo in previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning".

Sorry typo in previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ufp9vz5Ent — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) September 23, 2019

Adding to the list, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a video of "police violence in Uttar Pradesh". He captioned it — "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP". However, Twitterati soon called out the PM for tweeting fake news to target India. Later, the tweeted videos were deleted from his account.

"Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with hashtag 'Old habits die hard'.

"This is not from U.P, but from a May, 2013 incident in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed," Uttar Pradesh Police wrote on the microblogging site, tagging Khan's tweet.

