'Happens at Times': Shivraj Chouhan Downplays MP's Power Crisis, Blames Supply

A day after two of his ministers offered conflicting responses on the ongoing power crisis in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday acceded that there was an issue in supplies and added that such ‘tough times arrive at times.

Speaking at an event in state capital, Chouhan said that the state government was making alternate arrangements.

As opposition Congress and farmers’ groups had pointed out a severe power crisis in Madhya Pradesh especially in rural areas, energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar had on Tuesday denied any such problem saying there were minor issues and ‘nothing else’.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Home minister Narottam Mishra had accepted that there was a power supply slump adding this will be addressed in the next five days. Stepping further into the matter, assembly speaker Girish Gautam had alleged a conspiracy from the Opposition and had asked the state government to expose this.

Chouhan on Wednesday candidly claimed that there was a power crisis in the state crediting it to insufficient water levels in dams which has hampered hydel power and coal mines being submerged with water which has hampered coal supply to thermal plants.

Saying that at times such hardships do come by, Chouhan added that the state government was busy making alternate arrangements. He added power companies’ debts will be paid and coal companies’ outstanding payments will be cleared.

Addressing an event on solar energy, the Chief Minister had claimed that climate change was visible as the state’s 17 districts were facing acute drought while the Gwalior-Chambal region was witnessing massive floods. It’s an outcome of indiscriminate exploitation of nature, added Chouhan.

Calling the state an ideal destination for investing in solar power, Chouhan said solar plants are planned in Morena and Chhatarpur. “We are moving towards solar grids and are encouraging investors to invest in solar panels production," he said.

He further claimed that decks have been cleared for the installation of solar plants at Neemuch, Shajapur and Agar districts with 1500 MW power generation capacity.

Power company officer seeks police protection

As the politics heated up in the state, an executive engineer of the Eastern Region Power Distribution Company sought police protection fearing that the public could harm the staffers over load shedding in the Patan division in Jabalpur. The officer has written a letter to senior officers seeking police force at four power substations in the Patan area claiming these stations are regularly seeing a gathering of crowd amid persistent load shedding. The letter had mentioned that ground staff was apprehensive as locals reach their offices and demand the restoration of power supply.

(Inputs Anurag Shrivastav)

