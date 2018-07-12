English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Happiness Curriculum' in Delhi Govt Schools Kicks Off Today
The Arvind Kejriwal government launched the Happiness Curriculum' on Monday, saying that it will involve a 'happiness' period of 45 minutes for all students studying in nursery up to class VIII at all the Delhi government schools.
Students at a Delhi government school enjoying a session with their teacher.
New Delhi: The students of Delhi government schools will have a 45-minute 'happiness' period from Thursday, with a five-minute meditation practice.
The Arvind Kejriwal government launched the Happiness Curriculum' on Monday, saying that it will involve a 'happiness' period for all students studying in nursery up to class VIII.
"The effect of this involving 10 lakh students and around 50,000 teachers can be imagined. It is our belief that the modern day problems like terrorism, corruption and pollution can be solved through schools and a human-centric education," Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.
The 'Happiness Curriculum', including meditation, value education, and mental exercises, was designed and prepared by a team of 40 Delhi government teachers, educators and volunteers over a period of six months, he said.
Kejriwal said that it is the third stage of reforms in education sector initiated by his government after focusing on infrastructure development and motivation of teachers at the government schools.
"Education is our topmost priority. The Centre and other state governments should give one year, focusing on education at a war footing," he said.
The chief minister said that there was a need to "overhall" the present education system that has not been able to produce "good human being" and added that 'Happiness Curriculum' was a "solid step" towards this aim.
