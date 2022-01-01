CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 'Happy 2022': PM Modi Extends New Year Wishes to People
1-MIN READ

'Happy 2022': PM Modi Extends New Year Wishes to People

"May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone's lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters," he tweeted. (Image: ANI)

Modi also shared a clip of the recent episode of 'Mann ki Baat', his monthly radio broadcast, in which he had extended his wishes to people in the new year.

Greeting people on the new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished joy and good health to everyone.

"Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone's lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters," he tweeted.

.

first published:January 01, 2022, 10:16 IST