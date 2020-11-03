Happy Birthday Amartya Sen: Here's a List of Five Best Works of the Nobel Prize Winner

Amartya Sen, the Indian economist who is best known for his work on the causes of famine was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998 for his contributions to economics and social choice theory.

Sen is currently serving as a Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University. He has also served many other universities, including the University of Cambridge, the Delhi School of Economics, the London School of Economics, and Oxford University.

Sen is known for his work on the causes of famine, welfare economics, social choice theory, economic and social justice, decision theory, development economics, public health, and measures of well-being of countries.

In 1981, he published a book called “Poverty & Famines: An Essay on Entitlement and Deprivation” in which he argued that in many cases of famine, only the food supplies were not significantly reduced but a number of social and economic factors such as declining wages, unemployment, rising food prices, and poor food-distribution systems are also the reason for starvation among certain groups in society. This book gave Sen recognition among the noted academics and authors. He has written 27 books on his own and 10 books in collaboration with others.

As he turns 87 today on November 3, here is a list of 5 best books of Amartya Sen:

Collective Choice and Social Welfare (1970): In this book, Sen explains the study of collective preference in the relationship between the objectives of social action and the preferences and aspirations of society's members.

Poverty and Famines: An Essay on Entitlement and Deprivation (1981): In this book, Sen has delved into the causes of starvation in general and famines. He explained the various social and economic factors causing the reason for starvation.

Rationality and Freedom (2002): Sen brought clarity and insight into difficult issues like rationality, freedom, and justice through this book. The book was published in 2002.

The Argumentative Indian (2005): In this book, Sen explained India's intellectual and political heritage and how its argumentative tradition played a crucial role in the success of democracy and secular politics. The book is divided into 16 essays emphasising the various factors including the nature of Hindu traditions, Indian identity, the country's huge social and economic disparities, and its current place in the world.

Identity and Violence: The Illusion of Destiny (2006): Giving the context of intolerance, violence, and ignorance in the current world, Sen challenges the division of people on the basis of race, religion, and origin. In this philosophical work, Sen explains an inspiring vision of a world that can be made to move toward peace.