Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Wishes Pour in as PM Turns 72; Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal Lead Oppn Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday and wishes poured in on Twitter for the world’s most popular leader. President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah among others led the long the long list of birthday wishes for the Prime Minister.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life,” President Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Home Minister Amit Shah heaped praises on Modi and lauded his effort to steer India in the right direction. “@narendramodi has worked to take the country forward in every field by connecting it to its original roots. New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modi ji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

“I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. He is the most beloved leader of the country and an inspiration for all of us. I wish him good health and a long life. PM Modi has shown that it is possible to complete impossible tasks with his India-first thinking and determination for the welfare of the poor,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his leadership has boosted progress and good governance like never before and taken India’s prestige and self-respect to a new high. He has given a new dimension to Indian politics and given importance to the poor’s welfare along with development, Singh said.

A life committed to Seva, Samarpan and Sanrankshan. A life dedicated to the nation!#HappyBdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/NDLiqAPCNG — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2022

Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. Modiji’s vision, dedication & extraordinary leadership have fast-tracked the nation’s all-round development. May he be blessed with a long, happy & healthy life devoted to the service of the nation! pic.twitter.com/Z21lZsALdG — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) September 17, 2022

Farsighted, visionary, compassionate & popular leader of the people! Birthday Greetings to PM @narendramodi Ji. His policies of social & financial inclusion & transformational reforms in every sector changed lives & put India on an unprecedented growth trajectory#HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/tZiadCHu0E — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 17, 2022

I join the country in wishing PM @narendramodi ji the best and praying for his healthy, happy and long life. May he continue to empower the poor and lead India to greater heights. #HappyBdayModiJi — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 17, 2022

Warmest wishes from the people of Maharashtra to the greatest leader Hon Shri @narendramodi ji, on his birthday today!

Maharashtra wishes and prays for your very good health and very long life!#HappyBdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/IeC6B05GAU — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 17, 2022

Leaders across political lines extended their wishes to the PM with Rahul Gandhi among the first in the opposition to wish Modi.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted followed by wishes from his colleague Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot among others. Other opposition leaders too took to Twitter to wish PM for his birthday.

Wishing our ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ Shri ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji a very happy birthday, good health & long life. May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead. pic.twitter.com/3vaYXtGcu7 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 17, 2022

Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Praying for your long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a packed schedule to celebrate the prime minister’s birthday, PM Modi will be going about his day as usual, fulfilling his national duties. One of the biggest highlights of his birthday will be the eight cheetahs that were brought from Namibia and will be released by the prime minister into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh around 10:45 am. Notably, the big cat was extinct in the country in 1952 due to sport hunting, overhunting and habitat loss.

After releasing the cheetahs in the national park, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Self Help Group (SHG) Sammelan with women SHG members/community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur. He will also expected to deliver four speeches, which will cover diverse sectors like wildlife and environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development, and next generation infrastructure.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here