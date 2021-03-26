india

Happy Birthday Prakash Raj: Here's Taking A Look At His Best Performances
1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Prakash Raj: Here’s Taking A Look At His Best Performances

(Pic: Twitter)

The actor is renowned for his effective performances as the dangerous villain like this one from Singham 2011 where he played a corrupt politician

He is renowned for his effective performances as the dangerous villain like this one from Singham 2011 where he played a corrupt politician.

In the 2004 Tamil movie Ghilli, he played the role of Muthu Pandi. The movie also starred superstar Vijay and actress Trisha in lead roles.

Playing the role of Dakshina Murthy in the 2018 Telugu movie Rangasthalam, Prakash Raj was seen starring next to actor Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni.

Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu, also saw Prakash Raj starring as a politician. The Telugu movie came out in 2018.

In 2020, Prakash Raj again worked with the Telugu actor Mahesh Babu in his action comedy film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Once again the actor was seen playing the role of a corrupt politician.

In 2020, the actor starred in the Netflix movie Paava Kadhaigal. The Tamil anthology movie explored the complex relationships of love.

The actor will next be seen in Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2 which will be the sequel of the 2018 blockbuster movie KGF that starred Yash in the lead role.

first published:March 26, 2021, 09:40 IST