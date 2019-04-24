Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts On The God Of Cricket

Today on April 24, the world celebrates the birthday of this living legend, who has achieved so much in such a small age.

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most distinguished cricket players.

The world not just loves, but also adores Sachin Tendulkar. We have combined a list of numerous interesting or lesser-known facts about Sachin Tendulkar’s life on the ground and off the ground that is a must-read for today.
• The cricketing genius was born into an intellectual family. His father was a writer and a poet. His brother is also talented at the artwork.
• Sachin Tendulkar was named after famous music director Sachin Dev Burman in a hope that he will pursue art as his passion. However, Sachin was not a bit closer to those expectations.
• Sachin Tendulkar was sent to cricket coaching class as a punishment exercise by his mentor Ajit Tendulkar.
• At the age of 14, Sachin Tendulkar served as the ball-boy in 1987 India and Zimbabwe World Cup.
• Sachin Tendulkar always aspired to be a fast bowler and joined the MRF Pace Academy. However, he got rejected by Dennis Lillie due to underperformance.
• Sachin Tendulkar fully justifies his nickname ‘run machine’. He has gained this nickname by scoring 1000 Test runs in– 1997, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2010.
• Sachin Tendulkar has played more than three Tests in a year 19 times. In 17 of those, his yearly average has been more than 40, and in the other 2, his yearly average was over 55.
• In 2008, Sachin appeared in an Australian reality television series An Aussie Goes Bolly.
• 'Band-Aid' was Sachin Tendulkar’s first ever product endorsement assignment.
• Sachin Tendulkar’s was first seen in in the Bollywood movie titled 'Stumped' in 2003 in a guest appearance.

PROMISE TO FATHER

In 2010, Sachin Tendulkar was offered a deal worth the US $3,250,000 (INR 20 crore) for endorsing an alcohol brand but the cricketer, keeping the promise made to his father when he was 16, turned down the contract. Sachin promised his father Ramesh Tendulkar to never endorse alcohol.

BREAKING THE NORM

In 1990, a teenage Sachin Tendulkar became the first overseas-born player to represent Yorkshire, a county that had never selected cricketers from another country before.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
