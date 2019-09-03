Take the pledge to vote

On his 67th birthday, we bring a list of the funniest one-liners mouthed by Shakti Kapoor in Hindi films.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor: 10 Most Epic One-Liners of the Funniest Villain in Bollywood
Image: Instagram
Shakti Kapoor has won the hearts of many with his funny approach even to the most villainous roles. Be it Nandu from Raja Babu, Batuknath Lalanprasad Maalpani aka Balma from Chalbaaz or Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna, the actor has impressed everyone with his one-liners and funny acts in several films.

Born on September 3, 1952 in Delhi, the actor started his Bollywood career as a villain. However, over time, he made a space for himself with his negative as well as comic roles and has acted alongside some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry.

As the actor turns 67 today, here is a look at some of his epic dialogues:

1. Aau! Lalita! – Tohfa

2. Main to nanha sa pyaara sa chota sa bachcha hu – Chalbaaz

3. Main hu Nandu, sabka bandhu – Raja Babu

4. Mere kanne chakku hai – Veeru Dada

5. Crime Master Gogo naam hai Mera. Aakhen nikaal kar gotiyan khelta hu main gotiyan – Andaz Apna Apna

6. Jab koi bachcha nahi sota to uski maa kehti hai ki soja nahi to Gogo aa jayega – Andaz Apna Apna

7. Itna zor ka laafa maar ke muh laal kar doonga, ki zindagi bhar ye paan khane ki zarurat hi nahi padegi – Raja Babu

8. Yeh teja teja kya hai... yeh teja teja! – Andaz Apna Apna

9. Bhaisaab dete hai gali pe gali... lagta hai jana padega mujhe Kullu Manali – Hum Apke Dil Me Rehte Hain

10. Aaya hoon, kuch to loot kar hi jaunga... khaandani chor hoon main, khaandani... Mogambo ka bhatija, Gogo – Andaz Apna Apna

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

