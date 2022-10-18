Happy Birthday, Swapnil Joshi: Know The Love Story of Maratha Chocolate Boy

Swapnil Joshi became a household name after he played Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s 1993 top-rated serial Shri Krishna. The actor has worked in both Marathi and Hindi cinema and has ruled the television industry. Today, Joshi is celebrating his 45th birthday. The actor has worked in various films but is noted for Duniyadaari, Luv Kush, and Mogra Phulaalaa.

The chocolate boy of the Marathi industry had a tumultuous love life. He has married twice. Aparna Joshi was his first wife and they were dating each other for a long time. It’s quite interesting that Aparna and Swapnil met in the 11th standard. They married in 2005 and after 4 years of marriage, they parted ways. Swapnil in an interview said, “As the saying goes, we didn’t leave each other… love left us! Things didn’t work out… I guess they were not meant to. I believe in destiny and the fact that whatever happens, happens for the best.”

Love can happen twice was just heard but Swapnil proved it. He married again in 2011 to a dentist Leena Aradhye. When a paparazzo asked about the marriage, Joshi said “Yes, I’m planning to have a very low-key family function and tie the knot in a traditional ceremony with Maharashtrian rituals by the end of the year.”

Top showsha video

Leena and Swapnil post mushy pictures with each other. The duo was blessed with a baby girl on May 25, 2016, Maayra Joshi. The Luv Kush actor took a two month’s break from work when Maayra was born. In an interview, he revealed that both his wives were doctors. He said, “Yes it is! Looks like I have a soft side for docs (laughs). On a serious note, I am marrying the person, not her profession. So that was secondary while making a decision. She could have been a doctor, teacher, engineer, or banker, it would have still happened.”

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here