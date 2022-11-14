Actors, Lawyers & More: On Children's Day, Tracking Kids of Famous Netas Who Chose Their Own Path

Some became lawyers and actors, while some dabbled in politics for a little while, we track daughters and sons of famous political figures who chose their own paths.

From Arun Jaitley’s advocate daughter to Piyush Goyal’s investment banker son, lets take a look here.

Sonali Jaitley

Daughter of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Sonali Jaitley is an advocate and works at the Chambers of Bakshi and Jaitley. She attended the Amity Law School for her LLB.

Bansuri Swaraj

Late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj did not join politics and is a lawyer. She graduated from Oxford University and is practicing in Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

Pankaj Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son, Pankaj Singh is active in politics and is the General-Secretary of BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He is the MLA of Noida, after he won the Vidhan Sabha seat in the UP assembly elections in 2017.

Dhruv Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s son Dhruv Goyal is an investment banker and an alumni of the Harvard Business School.

Chirag Paswan

The son of late Member of Parliament and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan was a college dropout and bagged a role in a Bollywood’s movie opposite Kangana Ranaut. He then decided to join politics and contested in the 2014 elections for the Lok Janshakti Party from the seat of Jamui, which he won by over 85,000 votes.

Riteish Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Dagadojirao Deshmukh’s son Riteish Deshmukh is a Bollywoof actor and producer who has acted in over sixty movies.

Shanelle Irani

Smriti Irani’s step-daughter Shanelle Irani is a lawyer who completed her LLM from Georgetown University Law Centre.

Apoorva Javedkar

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, Apoorva Javedkar is an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Utpal Parrikar

Utpal Parrikar, son of Utpal Parrikar, son of late Manohar Parrikar who served as the chief minister of Goa from 2017 until his death, started a manufacturing unit in his hometown.

Rahul Mahajan

Son of former union minister and BJP politician Pramod Mahajan, Rahul Mahajan is a former pilot and and was seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss.

Ameya Prabhu

Ameya Prabhu, son of former Railway minister Suresh Prabhu is an entrepreneur and the managing director of Duesberg Bosson Finance Services. Ameya also joined the BJP and has been inducted in the youth wing of the party.

