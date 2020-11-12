Happy Dhanteras 2020: Five Things to Donate on This Day

Dhanteras marks the first day of the Hindu festival of Diwali when people purchase jewellery, gold and silver utensils. This year, Dhanteras will fall on Friday (November 13). It is considered auspicious to donate things on this day. It is said that you earn back more money if you donate things on Dhanteras. This day is counted as 'Mahadaan' day, so anything you donate on Dhanteras will have more value.

However, if you donate some specific things, they are considered more auspicious than others. Let us take a look at the things that are considered lucky to donate:

· Yellow Clothes

If you donate yellow-coloured clothes to a person on Dhanteras, then it is believed that luck will be favourable and you will find prosperity in life. You should find someone in need of clothes and give them yellow-coloured clothes. Yellow is the colour of luck, prosperity and represents the arrival of new things.

· Food

It is important to give food out to the poor whenever you can but if you do it on Dhanteras, the belief is that you will be blessed by Goddess Laxmi. Invite a poor person to your house and offer them a meal on the day of Dhanteras. You should try to prepare the sweet dish kheer for them, but if you can’t do that, then give them crops like wheat or barley and some monetary donation called dakshina.

· Broom

If you know someone who is going through financial stress then you can donate them a broom. There is a belief that Goddess Laxmi gets delightful when you donate broom on Dhanteras. It is to be noted here that broom must only be donated to a close relative and not to an unknown person.

· Sweets and coconuts

You should donate these two items to avoid any future financial stress on your family. Goddess Laxmi will keep showering her blessings on you if you donate sweets along with coconuts to a needy person.

· Iron

It is believed that your bad luck ends if you donate iron on Dhanteras. Iron is considered to be the metal of God Shanidev and donating it ensures that his blessings are on you. Goddess Laxmi also showers her blessings, keeping the family wealthy and prosperous.