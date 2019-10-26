Happy Diwali 2019: 5 Ways to Celebrate an Eco-friendly Deepavali

Students from a school in Kanpur have vowed to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner and have also urged others to shun the use of firecrackers as well.

The principal of the school has said that the initiative has been undertaken to motivate more and more students towards celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali. One of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, Diwali falls on October 27 this year.

While it is the perfect time to burst crackers and be merry, the festive accessories lead to a lot of noise pollution, create unnecessary waste and add to atmospheric pollution as well. A detestable sight that greets most when they step out of their houses post Diwali is a lot of debris strewn around the house and the atmosphere laden with smoke, making it difficult for many to breathe.

Further, with concerns of air-pollution looming large ahead of Diwali, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan recently launched eco-friendly green firecrackers, which have been manufactured in India and are available in markets as well.

Here are ways one can celebrate a greener Diwali this year so that the ecosystem does not suffer in the name of festivities.

Decorate house with earthen lamps: Reducing electricity consumption is not only beneficial for one's pockets but also for the ecosystem. Decorating the house using earthen lamps is not only traditional but less harmful to the environment as well.

Make Rangolis using flowers and other eco-friendly products: Using flowers, flour and rice products are a far better way of decorating homes than using artificial colours. These products are biodegradable and do not harm the environment.

Do not burst or use eco-friendly crackers: Those suffering from respiratory issues really have a difficult time during Diwali due to the smoke and pollution caused by firecrackers. Light a bonfire instead of bursting crackers, and if you do burst crackers use eco-friendly ones, like those being launched by the Union Health Minister.

Avoid plastic wrappings: Diwali is also a time to give gifts and sweets to others. In a bid to keep the environment safe, try avoiding the use of plastic wrappings. Make use of newspaper or one can even make handmade wrapping papers using colourful papers.

Do social work: Instead of buying things you will not use in the long run, adding to waste outside, do something for the underprivileged or less fortunate of the society.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.