Happy Diwali 2019: Bring in the Festival of Lights with Diyas

Diwali, the festival of love and light, will be celebrated on Sunday this year. The festival is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshman from the 14-year exile.

On this day, people also worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, to seek for wealth and prosperity. Diwali is celebrated on the Amavasya of the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar.

Diyas hold a special significance on Diwali. According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Ram returned from his vanvas (exile), people welcomed him and lit diya in their home and decorated the whole city with diyas. Lighting diya symbolises removing darkness and victory over evil power. As people also do Lakshmi Pujan on Diwali, it is important to know the number of diyas one should light and their placement.

As per Hindu belief, a total of 13 diyas are kept at different places, and signify something. Here is all that you should know:

1. First Diya: The festival of Diwali starts with Dhanteras. It is said that lighting diyas on Dhanteras saves the family members from sudden death. On Dhanteras, 13 diyas are lit in and around the house. However, the diya for Yamraj (the God of Death) should be lit once all the family members are at home. Also, this should be an old and used diya. This should be kept facing south, near the garbage kept outside the house.

2. Second Diya: The second diya should be lit on the night of Diwali. It is filled with ghee made with cow’s milk, and should be kept in the temple.

3. Third diya: The third diya should be lit during Lakshmi Pujan on Diwali.

4. Fourth diya: The fourth one should be lit and kept near the tulsi plant in the house.

5. Fifth diya: The placement of the fifth diya should be just outside the main entrance of the house.

6. Sixth diya: The sixth diya should be kept under the peepal tree.

7. Seventh Diya: The seventh diya or Deepak should be lit in any temple near your house.

8. Eighth Diya: The eighth diya should be placed near the garbage

9. Ninth Diya: The ninth diya is placed in the bathroom/ washroom.

10. Tenth Diya: The tenth deepak is placed at the roof coping.

11. Eleventh diya: The eleventh diya is kept near the house’s window.

12. Twelfth Diya: The twelfth diya should be kept on the terrace or roof.

13. Thirteenth diya: The last diya should be placed at an intersection near the house.

