Happy Engineer’s Day 2020: Meet the Greatest Engineers of India

On September 15, we celebrate the builders of modern India. Across the world, countries celebrate Engineer’s Day on different dates, honouring stalwarts of their own nations in the field. In India, we celebrate the birth of one of the nation’s greatest engineers – Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya.

Today we remember contributions of those extraordinary people who, through their special craft and resolve, engineered the foundation of the many technological marvels we now enjoy.

1. Sir Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya

Born on September 15, 1860, Sir M Vishweshvaraya was a civil engineer and diplomat who served as the Chief Engineer of Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysuru. He became famous after he developed a flood protection system for Hyderabad city. The dam was the biggest reservoir in Asia at the time it was built. He also served as Diwan of Mysuru for seven years. In 1955, he was awarded the nation's highest honour, Bharat Ratna.

2. Satish Dhawan

Regarded as the father of research in experimental fluid dynamics, Satish Dhawan was a mathematician and aerospace engineer. His research in the field of turbulence and boundary layers led to the success of indigenous space programme. The Sriharikota satellite launch centre was renamed after him as Satish Dhawan Space Centre. He was awarded with Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan among several others.

3. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist whose work at the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Space Research Organisation are widely recognized, especially in civilian space programme. A Bharat Ratna recipient, Kalam was famously called the Missile Man of India for his efforts in the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.

4. E. Sreedharan

Meet the Metro Man – Elattuvalapil Sreedharan. He is an Indian civil engineer who is credited for building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro. From 1995 to 2012, he was the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. He was awarded Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan by the government of India.

5. N. R. Narayana Murthy

Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy is the co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys. Born in Karnataka, he graduated from National Institute of Engineering, University of Mysore. He went on to obtain a master's from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Murthy is widely regarded as the father of Indian IT industry. He has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri by the government of India.