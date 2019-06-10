Happy Father’s Day 2019: 5 Unique Ways to Make Your Dad Feel Special
Father's Day is celebrated on third Sunday of June every year in the United States and other countries, including India to honour dad.
Representative Image: ©shapecharge/Istock.com
Father's day is just around the corner. So have you made any plans for the special day yet? Don't worry if you haven’t. We have got you all covered up. We know how difficult it is to shop for Dad's as they never tell you what they exactly want. They work so hard to provide us with the life we want, but rarely tell us what they would like in return. So as a result it gets completely impossible to figure out what they would really like. However, they are a lot of things that you can do to make them feel special instead of giving them traditional gifts like ties and sunglasses.
So we bring to you 5 things that you can do to make your dad feel special this Father's day:
• Ask him to teach you something:
You can ask your dad to help you with your accounts or car. It will remind him about the old times when you used to call him for every little thing.
• Take him to his favorite sporting event:
If your father is a sports lover, then arrange tickets for his favorite sporting event and he will surely love it.
• Write him a personalized letter:
Nothing is better than a handwritten note. It's classic, personalized and highly emotional. You can write all about your childhood memories with him. You can even appreciate his efforts by writing him a thank you note.
• Cook for him:
Instead of ordering food from restaurants, try cooking food at home. It will make the food personalized and he will surely appreciate it.
• Spa Day:
Give your father a day off from his hectic schedule with a spa day. Make a massage session appointment to make him feel relaxed and refreshed.
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Cricket Has Given Me Everything' - Yuvraj Singh's Parting Statement on Retirement
- Bharat Becomes Salman Khan's 14th Consecutive Film to Enter 100 Cr Club, Earns Rs 150 Cr on Day 5
- Inside Sonam Kapoor's Epic 34th Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Janhvi, Ananya Have Blast, See Pics
- PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know
- Ranbir Kapoor Gets Massively Trolled for Not Stopping Fan from Touching His Feet in Viral Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s