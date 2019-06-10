Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Happy Father’s Day 2019: 5 Unique Ways to Make Your Dad Feel Special

Father's Day is celebrated on third Sunday of June every year in the United States and other countries, including India to honour dad.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Father’s Day 2019: 5 Unique Ways to Make Your Dad Feel Special
Representative Image: ©shapecharge/Istock.com
Loading...

Father's day is just around the corner. So have you made any plans for the special day yet? Don't worry if you haven’t. We have got you all covered up. We know how difficult it is to shop for Dad's as they never tell you what they exactly want. They work so hard to provide us with the life we want, but rarely tell us what they would like in return. So as a result it gets completely impossible to figure out what they would really like. However, they are a lot of things that you can do to make them feel special instead of giving them traditional gifts like ties and sunglasses.

So we bring to you 5 things that you can do to make your dad feel special this Father's day:

• Ask him to teach you something:

You can ask your dad to help you with your accounts or car. It will remind him about the old times when you used to call him for every little thing.

• Take him to his favorite sporting event:

If your father is a sports lover, then arrange tickets for his favorite sporting event and he will surely love it.

• Write him a personalized letter:

Nothing is better than a handwritten note. It's classic, personalized and highly emotional. You can write all about your childhood memories with him. You can even appreciate his efforts by writing him a thank you note.

• Cook for him:

Instead of ordering food from restaurants, try cooking food at home. It will make the food personalized and he will surely appreciate it.

• Spa Day:

Give your father a day off from his hectic schedule with a spa day. Make a massage session appointment to make him feel relaxed and refreshed.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram