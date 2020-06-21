Happy Father's Day: Sakshi Malik, Rani Rampal Lead Indian Sportspersons' Celebrations of Fathers

Indian sportspersons joined the celebrations of the Father's Day and posted their adorable photographs with their dads, thanking them for being the solid support behind them.

Fathers play a role as important as a mother in the lives of a child and sportsperson showed their gratitude towards everything a father does and sacrifices for his kids.

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal took to Twitter to express her love for her father and called him her "first true inspiration".

"I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me! I love you papa. Happy Father's Day! You'll always be my first true motivation. #HappyFathersDay," Rampal tweeted.

I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me! I love you papa. Happy Father's Day! You'll always be my first true motivation. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/HAMT3q2ykz — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) June 21, 2020

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik posted of couple of photographs with her father and simply wished him on the day.

Bajrang Punia, along with a photo of himself and his father, defined what a Happy Father's Day father is like.

He wrote, "Happy Father's Day father wo hai jo aapko girne se pehle thaam leta hai aur aapko phir se koshish karne ke liye kehta hai (Happy Father's Day father is the one who holds you before you can fall and asks you to try again)."

ALSO READ | 'Yoga is a Gift Passed on to us from our Ancestors': Sportspersons Celebrate International Yoga Day

India's beloved sprinter Hima Das posted a couple of photographs of her father, both with Amitabh Bachchan and said for her every day is a father's day.

"For me everyday is Father's Day but this was a lifetime moment for me and my dad. Love you dad. Happy #FathersDay," she tweeted.

For me everyday is Father's Day but this was a lifetime moment for me and my dad. Love you dad. Happy #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/PpzKXHMkUv — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) June 21, 2020

Vijender Singh, who is a father to two young boys, posted a photograph of both his kids and captioned it as ,"Happy & proud #HappyFathersDay2020."