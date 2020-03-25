Happy Gudi Padwa 2020: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Loved Ones

Predominantly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the harvest season. It is celebrated as New Year’s Day for the people of Maharashtra on the first day of the month of Chaitra as per the Hindu calendar.

The day is considered most auspicious for beginning any project or work and is celebrated with an auspicious oil bath ceremony, followed by decorating the main door with a garland, performing rituals and hoisting flag known as Gudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended his warm wishes on such an auspicious occasion.

We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar. Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

On Gudi Padwa 2020, send across these messages to your love ones

A New Beginning, a Fresh Start Wish You a Happy Gudi Padwa From the Core of My Heart. Have a Blast!

Gudi Padwa Is Finally Here An Important Day for You and Me I Pray for Your Good Will and Health. May You Be Blessed Till Eternity. Happy Guddi Pawa 2020!

Every Day of Every Year, May God Bless You With Health and Cheer, Never Go Far Always Be Near. These Are My Wishes for You Dear. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a Happy New Year with a plenty of Peace and Prosperity. Gudi Padwa 2020

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amidst fanfare and religious favor. May the day bestow on you and your family members. My best wishes with you. Gudi Padwa 2020

May your heart is filled with happiness and home with harmony…. Best wishes on Gudi Padwa to my loving family. Happy Gudi Padwa

No celebration is incomplete with the love and blessings of family and I wish we all have the best of Gudi Padwa celebrations with each other.

Let's pray for Peace and Harmony for our country in the coming year on this day. Wish you a very Happy Gudi Padwa 2020!

Long live the tradition of Hindu culture. Best Wishes for Gudi Padwa

May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck, success and happiness. Best wishes to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa 2020!

Gudi Padwa is finally here

An important day for you and me

I pray for your goodwill and health

May you be blessed till eternity

