1-min read

Happy Holi 2019: Google Doodle Celebrates the Festival of Colours Today

Also known as the festival of colours, Holi marks the end of winter and beginning of spring season and is celebrated by smearing colours on one another.

News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2019, 7:20 AM IST
Happy Holi 2019: Google Doodle Celebrates the Festival of Colours Today
Today's Google doodle celebrating and wishing its users Happy Holi
Google on Thursday marked the festival of Holi with a colourful doodle showcasing THE spirit of the festival: one of splashing colours and fun.

Also known as the festival of colours, Holi marks the end of winter and beginning of spring season. While it is predominantly celebrated in India and Nepal, other Asian and Western countries have also started celebrating it owing to the presence of Indian diaspora in these regions.

Celebrations begin a night before with Holika Dahan, wherein people perform religious rituals in front of a bonfire. The idea behind this is to pray for the destruction of evil, and is inspired from the way Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was killed in the fire.

On Holi, people celebrate by smearing each other with colours and throwing water balloons. People also induldge celebratory dances to the beat of drums, and distribute sweets among family and friends.
