Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Karnataka Formation Day

The southern state of Karnataka is a land of rich and varied cultures and traditions. Previously known as the State of Mysore, it was founded on November 1, 1956, with the passing of the State Reorganisation Act. On this day, all kannada-speaking regions were merged together and recognised as the State of Mysore.

However, the name was not accepted by some regions and hence it was again renamed as Karnataka on November 1, 1973. Thus people across Karnataka celebrate the foundation day i.e, Kannada Rajyotsava with great pomp and grandeur every year on November 1.

Here are some of the best wishes, greetings and messages that you can share with your colleagues, friends and near ones to make them feel special:

Sweet like honey, thousands of years of history. Proudly say you are a Kannadiga. Yellarigu Kannada Rajyotsava Hardika Shubhashayagalu.

Kannada is the 3rd oldest language of India (after Sanskrit & Tamil). Kannada is as old as 2000yrs. Kannada got 7 Gnanapeetha awards (Hindi-6, Telugu-2, Tamil-3). So, let us have pride in using Kannada. Be proud of being a Kannadiga. Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2021.

Faith in the words, pride in our souls. Let us salute the state on Rajyotsava 2021.

Constitution gave us faith, freedom, peace and pride. So let’s value the day it was created, and wish happy Rajyotsava day with a smile.

Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts. Let’s salute the spirit of Karnataka. Happy Rajyotsava Day!

Justice brotherhood and love is the song in our hearts. Let’s join hands on Rajyotsava day. This land is our inseparable part!

Let us remember the golden heritage of our state and feel proud to be a part of Karnataka. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava day!

Others might have forgotten, but never can I. The spirit of my Karnataka furls very high. Happy Kannada Rajyotsava day!

Celebrate this great day with great pride. Happy Kannada Rajyotsava!

May the spirit of Karnataka stay in the core of your heart. Let’s salute this state with pride. It’s our own inseparable part. Happy Kannada Rajyotsava day!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.