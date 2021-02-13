Happy Kiss Day 2021: Seal Your Love the Special Way

Week-long V-Day celebration reaches its penultimate stage with the very cute Kiss Day on February 13, initiating a smooth, beautiful transition to February 14 – Valentine’s day. Kiss Day is a great enabler into the dreamy realm of happiness and innocence. What is exciting is that gone is the period when just 1 day would have been attributed to commemorate love among couples, worldwide.

Entering the second last day of Valentine’s week, Kiss Day marks a glorious event in the lives of lovers striking all the right chords of love. However, don’t confuse this Kiss Day with the International Kiss Day falling on July 6.

Shower love on your beloved as much as you want with a tender kiss. After all, reaching the zenith of love, Kiss Day ought to be profusely made special, so seal your love with the commitment.

Significance of Kiss Day:

Kiss has been a timeless, eternal expression of love. Dedicating an entire day to this expression of love goes on to emphasize the importance and the necessity of this gesture. The word comes from Old English cyssan (“to kiss”), in turn from coss (“a kiss”).

Kiss saga:

Speaking of kisses, it’s interesting to note that there has been a whole lot of significance attached to the act of ‘kissing’. In Sleeping Beauty, it was attributed to the ‘kiss of true love’ that would wake up the princess.

In Christian weddings, it is always with ‘Now you may kiss the bride’ that is used announced to pronounce the couple as man and wife, post conducting the wedding.

Kiss is sometimes incorporated in a ritual, or sometimes as a formal or symbolic gesture that shows commitment. It conveys myriad feelings of love, passion, affection, gratitude, greetings, friendship, peace and good luck, depending on the culture and context.

Every dance in France during the 6th century used to end with a kiss. Also, did you know that Russia was first to incorporate the kiss into the wedding ceremony!

It is said that the concept of kissing to communicate warmth had spread worldwide after the Romans conquered the world. They used to kiss as a greeting.

Another source suggests that during the age of the caveman, mothers use to pre-chew her baby’s food and transfer it through a kiss. Hence, the kiss becomes an embodiment of affection and care between mother and child, later on among adults.

So, kiss has always played a significant part in our culture, in our literature, alike. Hence, it is obvious that kiss is touted as the epitome of care, affection, warmth.

Moreover, given our fast-paced lifestyle, we often forego the simple pleasures of life. It is very crucial to look for joys in daily acts and appreciate your loved one. For instance, planting a kiss would mean the world to your sweetheart – even on an otherwise mundane day.

Kiss is the silent language of the heart, after all. Your innermost feelings can be spontaneously conveyed through kiss. It’s actually a great opportunity for the ones who are not great with words, to express their deepest, passionate, infinite romantic feelings with a kiss.

So, go ahead and celebrate Kiss Day in full swing.