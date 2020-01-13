Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Lohri 2020: Rains Dampen Celebrations in Punjab, Haryana

The market places, which are usually crowded during Lohri, wore a desolate look. Kite-flying, an integral part of the Lohri celebrations, was also affected due to the inclement weather.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 11:19 PM IST
Happy Lohri 2020: Rains Dampen Celebrations in Punjab, Haryana
People celebrate Lohri in Ludhiana.

Chandigarh: Heavy to moderate rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, dampening the Lohri celebrations.

The rains over parts of Punjab and Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh were caused by a Western Disturbance, a meteorological department official said. There were reports of power disruption in some places, including Chandigarh, he said.

The Western Disturbance and an upper air cyclonic circulation moved towards our northern region causing change in the weather, the official said.

In Punjab, there was rainfall in Mohali, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Muktsar and Patiala among other places. Rains lashed Ambala, Panchkula and Kurukshetra in Haryana, he said.

Lohri festivities in several places were dampened due to the heavy downpour. The market places, which are usually crowded during Lohri, wore a desolate look. Kite-flying, an integral part of the Lohri celebrations, was also affected due to the inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted the people on the occasion of Lohri.

Greeting to all on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, I wish you all peace, prosperity and pray that this festival will bring endless happiness to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri, Singh tweeted.

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal range at most places in Punjab and Haryana, the MeT official said.

In a relief from the ongoing cold weather conditions, the night temperatures were above normal for the second consecutive day, he said. The minimum temperatures were 2-6 degrees above normal at most places in both states.

Chandigarh recorded an increase in the minimum temperature at 11.3 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, the official said.

In Punjab, Amritsar (10.2 deg C), Ludhiana (9.1 deg C), Patiala (8.9 deg C), Faridkot (10 deg C), Adampur (10 deg C), Halwara (9.1 deg C), Bathinda (10.1 deg C) and Pathankot (11.9 deg C) recorded above normal minimums, he said.

Ambala (8.5 deg C), Hisar (11.8 deg C), Narnaul (8.5 deg C), Rohtak (9.5 deg C), Sirsa (12.7 deg C) and Bhiwani (7.8 deg C) in Haryana also registered above normal lows, the official said.

However, the minimum temperature in Karnal was one notch below normal at 6.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

